Lexington family without home after house fire
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family is without a home after a fire destroyed it Thursday night.
It happened on Race Street around 6:30.
Fire officials say one home caught fire. The fire then spread to the house next door.
A family was home at the time but got out safely.
No one was hurt.
Firefighters are working to find out what caused the fire.
