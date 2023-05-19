Lexington family without home after house fire

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington family is without a home after a fire destroyed it Thursday night.

It happened on Race Street around 6:30.

Fire officials say one home caught fire. The fire then spread to the house next door.

A family was home at the time but got out safely.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters are working to find out what caused the fire.

