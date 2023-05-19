Plans announced to develop 18-acre site across from Rupp Arena

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Plans have been announced for the 18-acre site across from Rupp Arena in Downtown Lexington.

Lincoln Property Company and The Webb Companies have announced a long-term ground lease with Lexington Center Corporation for the location.

According to a press release, the companies have plans for a mixed-use development encompassing multifamily, retail, hospitality, office, and a grocer, among other potential uses.

This is a developing story.

Below are renderings of what the development could look like:

