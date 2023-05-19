‘Suspected serial sex offender’ facing several decades behind bars

Kobe Ford, 26.
Kobe Ford, 26.(Boyle County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing several decades behind bars.

According to the Perryville Police Department, 26-year-old Kobe Ford was indicted Thursday in Mercer County Circuit Court.

Police say Ford is a suspected serial sex offender.

The Perryville Police Department says began an investigation into Ford in early 2023. They say Ford had sexual acts with “numerous” alleged victims, many of whom were minors, with several being under the age of 16.

They say Ford’s suspected criminal acts spanned Mercer, Boyle, and Franklin Counties.

In addition, Ford is also accused of giving controlled substances to minor victims and in some cases, getting them “high” prior to committing unlawful sexual acts on them.

The scope of the investigation dated back to 2017 through 2023.

Ford is facing several counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 70 years in prison.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges in Boyle County, as well as other counties, are possible.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involving two commercial vehicles happened near mile marker 91 around 7:15 a.m....
I-75 in Richmond back open after deadly crash; victim identified
Police lights
Homicide investigation underway in Frankfort
Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say
Police lights
Police respond to ‘suspicious item’ at Model on EKU’s campus
File image of Steven Wilson in court.
Lexington man accused of killing wife, daughters pleads guilty

Latest News

The sign welcoming you to Wendt’s Wildlife Adventure in Nicholas County depicts a sloth hanging...
Off The Beaten Path: A Kentucky zoo and the family that runs it
Police are investigating following a crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville involving Kentucky...
Kentucky State Police: Troopers involved in crash on I-64 West near Simpsonville
Smoke detector mgn
Lexington Fire Dept. asks people to watch out for fire hazards going into summer
All the Republicans that won their respective statewide offices were together Friday morning at...
Kentucky GOP candidates say they are united to win in November