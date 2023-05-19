‘Suspected serial sex offender’ facing several decades behind bars

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing several decades behind bars.

According to the Perryville Police Department, 26-year-old Kobe Ford was indicted Thursday in Mercer County Circuit Court.

Police say Ford is a suspected serial sex offender.

The Perryville Police Department says began an investigation into Ford in early 2023. They say Ford had sexual acts with “numerous” alleged victims, many of whom were minors, with several being under the age of 16.

They say Ford’s suspected criminal acts spanned Mercer, Boyle, and Franklin Counties.

In addition, Ford is also accused of giving controlled substances to minor victims and in some cases, getting them “high” prior to committing unlawful sexual acts on them.

The scope of the investigation dated back to 2017 through 2023.

Ford is facing several counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 70 years in prison.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges in Boyle County, as well as other counties, are possible.

