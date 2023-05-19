Two new K9s join London-Laurel Rescue Squad

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London-Laurel Rescue Squad added two new K9s to help with the Search & Rescue Division.

Zola is a nine-week-old German Shepherd from Truesdale German Shepherds in Jackson County and will be trained in air scent by next year.

Turbo is a three-year-old Belgian Malinois from Indiana, trained by FM K9 in article search and tracking.

He is certified by the International Police Work Dog Association.

