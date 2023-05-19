Two new K9s join London-Laurel Rescue Squad

The London-Laurel Rescue Squad has added two new K9s to help with the Search & Rescue Division.
The London-Laurel Rescue Squad has added two new K9s to help with the Search & Rescue Division.(London-Laurel Rescue Squad)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The London-Laurel Rescue Squad added two new K9s to help with the Search & Rescue Division.

Zola is a nine-week-old German Shepherd from Truesdale German Shepherds in Jackson County and will be trained in air scent by next year.

Turbo is a three-year-old Belgian Malinois from Indiana, trained by FM K9 in article search and tracking.

He is certified by the International Police Work Dog Association.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a press release, the companies have plans for a mixed-use development encompassing...
Plans announced to develop 18-acre site across from Rupp Arena
Rachel Denis Joseph, 45.
Kentucky woman accused of trying to drown kittens in bathtub
Greg Ross
Danville Schools superintendent resigning after one year on the job
According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.
Toddler killed after car landed on top of her after crash, police say
The sign welcoming you to Wendt’s Wildlife Adventure in Nicholas County depicts a sloth hanging...
Off The Beaten Path: A Kentucky zoo and the family that runs it

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear begins re-election campaign with bus tour, makes stop in Pikeville
Bob Baffert, center, owner of Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure, walks near the...
One Baffert horse euthanized on track on undercard before another Baffert entry wins Preakness
Preakness 148 Logo
Baffert’s National Treasure wins 148th Preakness Stakes
Logan Medlock Memorial Bass Fishing Tournament
SEKY police department hosts fishing tournament in honor of fallen officer
Jessamine Co. boy gets home-run baseball at first MLB game
WATCH | Jessamine Co. boy gets home-run baseball at first MLB game