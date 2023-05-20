Baffert’s National Treasure wins 148th Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE, Md. (WKYT) -In his first Preakness back from suspension, hall of fame trainer Bob Baffert’s National Treasure won the 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, ridden by John Velazquez.

NATIONAL TREASURE WINS THE PREAKNESS STAKES BY A NOSE!



Kentucky Derby winner Mage finished 3rd pic.twitter.com/CHnSdyJ2Ro — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 20, 2023

It was the first Preakness win for Velazquez. Earlier in the day, another Baffert horse had to be put down. Baffert’s eight Preakness wins is a record.

The race went down to the wire, with Blazing Sevens, trained by Chad Brown, finishing in a close second. Kentucky Derby champion, Mage, finished third, ending his Triple Crown hopes.

National Treasure broke from the 1 post, just as Baffert-trained American Pharaoh did.

The last leg of the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes, set to be run on June 10.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.