Darren Williams Slams Door on No. 3 Florida in 6-4 Kentucky Victory

The Maysville, Kentucky native lives the Senior Night dream in earning critical save
The Maysville, Kentucky native lives the Senior Night dream in earning critical save
The Maysville, Kentucky native lives the Senior Night dream in earning critical save(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Darren Williams came back for his seventh season of college baseball for storybook nights like these.

The Kentucky native struck out the side in the ninth inning to preserve No. 19 Kentucky’s 6-4 victory over No. 3 Florida on Senior Night at Kentucky Proud Park. The win vaulted the Wildcats to 36-16 overall and secured their 16th Southeastern Conference win, guaranteeing a winning mark in league play.

Reuben Church annihilated a 451-foot home run off the batter’s eye and added a two-out, two-strike, two-run single, while Grant Smith became the first UK player to homer in four straight SEC games since 2017 as the Cats jumped on Florida ace Brandon Sproat for six runs. Devin Burkes, a Florida native, added a pair of RBI and right fielder James McCoy reached over the fence to rob a home run.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash involving two commercial vehicles happened near mile marker 91 around 7:15 a.m....
I-75 in Richmond back open after deadly crash; victim identified
Police lights
Homicide investigation underway in Frankfort
Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say
Police lights
Police respond to ‘suspicious item’ at Model on EKU’s campus
Greg Ross
Danville Schools superintendent resigning after one year on the job

Latest News

Varney played at Berea from 1958-1961, where he scored 1,741 career points
Varney’s No. 22 retired at Berea College for a second time
(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Ebbs’ towering bombs aid Kentucky in NCAA Regional opening win
LCA quarterback Cutter Boley will be a Kentucky Wildcat
WATCH | LCA quarterback Cutter Boley will be a Kentucky Wildcat
Sports betting
Preparations underway to begin sports betting in Kentucky