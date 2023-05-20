Darren Williams Slams Door on No. 3 Florida in 6-4 Kentucky Victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Darren Williams came back for his seventh season of college baseball for storybook nights like these.

The Kentucky native struck out the side in the ninth inning to preserve No. 19 Kentucky’s 6-4 victory over No. 3 Florida on Senior Night at Kentucky Proud Park. The win vaulted the Wildcats to 36-16 overall and secured their 16th Southeastern Conference win, guaranteeing a winning mark in league play.

Reuben Church annihilated a 451-foot home run off the batter’s eye and added a two-out, two-strike, two-run single, while Grant Smith became the first UK player to homer in four straight SEC games since 2017 as the Cats jumped on Florida ace Brandon Sproat for six runs. Devin Burkes, a Florida native, added a pair of RBI and right fielder James McCoy reached over the fence to rob a home run.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.