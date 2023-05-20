EKY fire department hosts fundraiser for rescue operations

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Floyd County fire department hosted a fundraiser at Mine Made Adventure Park benefiting both the community and themselves.

Even through rainy weather, the Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department hosted “Ride 4 Rescue” to raise money for rescue operations.

Participants young and old strolled through the trails.

“We’ve had people from all over the different states coming out and supporting with donations. We greatly appreciate the community,” volunteer Patricia Bentley said.

In an area that has dealt with flooding, water rescue equipment has become a crucial part of emergency response.

“The water rescue is gonna be one of our main focuses with this,” volunteer Joshua Ratliff said.

“We have low line creek areas on route 114. I’d say every spring and fall, the department is out helping people,” Patricia Bentley added.

Whether it is fire or flooding, volunteer fire departments are often the first ones to receive a call to respond.

So, access to more equipment is important.

“Normally if there’s a medical cause. If there’s someone in a car accident. Any 911 emergency. Normally we’re gonna be notified first to be there,” Joshua Ratliff said.

Anyone that is interested in joining the Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department can go to one of their weekly Tuesday meetings at 6:30 p.m. The meetings are normally held at one of their stations.

