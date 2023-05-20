Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a lot of Sunshine Through Next Week
Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds as we start the new week.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds as we start the new week.

A weather maker, to our South, could spark a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday, but for now, I’m only expecting an increase in clouds.

Tracking a moisture starved front, late week, which will mainly cool temperatures from the middle 80s, on Wednesday, to the upper 70s, by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a press release, the companies have plans for a mixed-use development encompassing...
Plans announced to develop 18-acre site across from Rupp Arena
Rachel Denis Joseph, 45.
Kentucky woman accused of trying to drown kittens in bathtub
Greg Ross
Danville Schools superintendent resigning after one year on the job
According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.
Toddler killed after car landed on top of her after crash, police say
The sign welcoming you to Wendt’s Wildlife Adventure in Nicholas County depicts a sloth hanging...
Off The Beaten Path: A Kentucky zoo and the family that runs it

Latest News

Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking a lot of Sunshine Through Next Week
Tracking a cold front, which will push across Kentucky, tonight into early Saturday, sparking...
Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
Jason Lindsey's Weekend Forecast | Tracking Showers, Storms, and Sunshine for Your Weekend
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast