Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we’ll enjoy a mix of sun and clouds as we start the new week.

A weather maker, to our South, could spark a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday, but for now, I’m only expecting an increase in clouds.

Tracking a moisture starved front, late week, which will mainly cool temperatures from the middle 80s, on Wednesday, to the upper 70s, by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.