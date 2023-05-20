Jessamine Co. boy gets home-run baseball at first MLB game

By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI, Oh. (WKYT) - A young boy from Jessamine County went home a winner Friday night.

Danica King says her son was at the Reds-Yankees game Friday night, when Aaron Judge hit his 233rd home-run and 13th of the season.

In the outfield, another fan collided with the boy to catch the ball, but once he realized it was a child, he immediately handed the prize over, without any hesitation.

Danica says this was also her sons first ever MLB game.

The Yankees are on a hot streak and the family is still in Cincinnati this weekend to catch a few more games from the series.

