Lexington police investigate late night stabbing
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened late Friday night.
Officers initially responded shortly after 11:30 PM to a report of a man that was stabbed on Devonport Drive, but he was found by police on Versailles Road.
The victim was transported to the hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no development regarding a suspect at this time.
