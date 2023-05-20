Lexington police investigate late night stabbing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened late Friday night.

Officers initially responded shortly after 11:30 PM to a report of a man that was stabbed on Devonport Drive, but he was found by police on Versailles Road.

The victim was transported to the hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no development regarding a suspect at this time.

