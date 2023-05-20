Mason Co. child dies after ingesting fentanyl, father charged with murder

William Hanna has been charged with murder and two counts of wanton endangerment.
William Hanna has been charged with murder and two counts of wanton endangerment.(Mason County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MAYSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Mason County man has been charged with murder after his daughter fatally ingested fentanyl.

Maysville police say William Hanna allowed his 3-year-old child to come into contact with fentanyl and other substances, which resulted in her death. Two other children were also exposed.

William Hanna has been charged with murder and two counts of wanton endangerment.

He’s currently being held at the Mason County Detention Center.

Hanna’s preliminary hearing is set for Monday at 10 AM.

