Oklahoma prisons locked down following unspecified incident in northeastern Oklahoma

FILE - Oklahoma prisons have been locked down.
FILE - Oklahoma prisons have been locked down.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMINY, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has locked down all prisons statewide and canceled all visitations following an unspecified “incident” at a medium security prison in northeastern Oklahoma.

“A statewide lockdown was implemented after an incident occurred at the Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy,” about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Tulsa, according to a statement Friday night.

Department spokesperson Kay Thompson said in an email Saturday that the incident is still under investigation and did not elaborate on the event.

The Dick Conner Correctional Center also has a minimum security prison on its grounds and houses about 1,200 inmates, according to the Department of Corrections website.

In September 2021, prisons statewide were locked down following what authorities said were gang-related attacks that injured several inmates at six of the department’s 21 prisons, including the Dick Conner Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Denis Joseph, 45.
Kentucky woman accused of trying to drown kittens in bathtub
Greg Ross
Danville Schools superintendent resigning after one year on the job
According to a press release, the companies have plans for a mixed-use development encompassing...
Plans announced to develop 18-acre site across from Rupp Arena
According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.
Toddler killed after car landed on top of her after crash, police say
The crash involving two commercial vehicles happened near mile marker 91 around 7:15 a.m....
I-75 in Richmond back open after deadly crash; victim identified

Latest News

Alexandra Fountaine, a medical student at Ohio University, poses for a picture in front of the...
More states are requiring patients to give consent for medical students performing pelvic exams
Frank Spatara
Police: Ohio man charged for shooting at another car while driving drunk
William Hanna has been charged with murder and two counts of wanton endangerment.
Mason Co. child dies after ingesting fentanyl, father charged with murder
The funeral was held for Jordan Neely, the street artist who was strangled on a subway train.
Funeral held for New York City subway rider Jordan Neely