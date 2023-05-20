Varney’s No. 22 retired at Berea College for a second time

Varney played at Berea from 1958-1961, where he scored 1,741 career points
Varney's No. 22 retired again at Berea College
By Lee K. Howard
Published: May. 19, 2023
Berea College has played men’s basketball since 1895, and in the 128 years of the program, only one number has ever been retired. That number belongs to Everett ‘Mutt’ Varney.

Varney played at Berea from 1958-1961, where he scored 1,741 career points. He was the first to score one thousand points in school history.

On Friday at the Seabury Center on Berea College’s campus, that number was retired for a second time. The jersey had been in a frame since February of 1961, but it had started to deteriorate over time. So Berea College decided it was time to return it to proper condition.

So on Friday morning, the 84-year-old Varney saw his number retired for the second time and was able to relieve some of the memories of playing a Berea.

