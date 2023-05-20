Veterans continue to serve Lexington community

Throughout the month of May, VFW posts across the country are hosting national days of service.
By Samantha Valentino
May. 20, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When we see them in public, we thank them for their service. Today, veterans across the country are continuing to serve their communities...right here at home.

“Veterans not only serve their country as they sign up to join the military, but even when they’re done they’re still continuing to serve in their community,” said Kimberly Fultz, Chaplain of VFW Post 680.

Throughout the month of May, VFW posts across the country are hosting national days of service.

“We do a lot of things at the VFW to show support to other veterans,” said Fultz. “The VFW Day of Service is not only an opportunity to just serve veterans, but this for our community. We care about our community not just veterans,” said Fultz.

The Lexington post (680) and Owingsville post (7497) post teamed up for ‘Operation Backpack’ to benefit the unhoused community in downtown Lexington.

“This is just a chance for them to have a really good quality backpack, just hand it out to our unhoused community,” said Fultz. “Just show them that we care about them.”

They ordered 100 backpacks and filled them up with everyday necessities.

“We have some snacks that we’re going to be handing out,” said Fultz. “Some bus passes. These are really cool. It’s been nice to see the community come together to donate this stuff,” said Fultz.

If you’re a veteran looking to become a member of VFW, you can head to post 680′s website for more information.

