Aviation Museum of Kentucky celebrates Armed Forces Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday is Armed Forces Day.

The Aviation Museum of Kentucky is celebrating with a special program.

A retired Air Force Colonel spoke to the group about his own journey.

One of his missions, is to hare the importance of aviation to people across the commonwealth.

“That’s what we wanna reach throughout this commonwealth,” said Steve Parker. “Young people who maybe don’t have parents that are involved in aviation, maybe they don’t bring this into their crosscheck, but aviation is a wonderful career. We hope that people will channel their young people to aviation.”

Parker has spoken to 80 of Kentucky’s 120 counties so far.

He hopes to continue to share his stories with people of all ages.

