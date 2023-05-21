Family Fun Day held in Lexington

The Nest’s 7th annual Family Fun Day(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Nest’s 7th annual Family Fun Day was held at Duncan Park in Lexington on Saturday.

The festivities had a little something for everyone, including refreshments, face painting and a petting zoo.

It also acted as a community resource fair, with more than 40 local organizations who provide support to families and individuals.

Officials with the event say Family Fun Day is an opportunity for the community to come together and strengthen neighborhood connections.

“This event is like our way to show our appreciation, not only for the families that we serve but also for the community that supports us,” said Katie Nichols, Events and Marketing coordinator.

Last year’s event brought in nearly 600 people. This year, they expect to attract just as many, if not more.

