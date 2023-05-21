Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather engineering a nice week across Central and Eastern Kentucky.

A weather maker, to our South, could spark a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tracking a moisture starved front, Wednesday into Thursday, which will mainly cool temperatures from the middle 80s, on Wednesday, to the middle 70s, by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

