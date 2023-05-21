UK Softball’s Season Ends In NCAA Tournament

EVANSTON, Il. (WKYT) -EVANSTON, Ky. – The Miami University RedHawks (39-19) beat Kentucky 9-0 in five innings Saturday night to end the Wildcats season.

Miami with the win advances to the 2023 Evanston Regional final, and will play Northwestern, needing to beat NU twice to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

UK beat Miami 9-1 in six innings in the opening game, but dropped game two against Northwestern 10-8.

Kentucky’s season ends with a 31-22-1 overall record.

