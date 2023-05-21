UK Softball’s Season Ends In NCAA Tournament

The Miami University RedHawks (39-19) beat Kentucky 9-0 in five innings Saturday night to end the Wildcats season.
UK softball
UK softball(UK Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSTON, Il. (WKYT) -EVANSTON, Ky. – The Miami University RedHawks (39-19) beat Kentucky 9-0 in five innings Saturday night to end the Wildcats season.

Miami with the win advances to the 2023 Evanston Regional final, and will play Northwestern, needing to beat NU twice to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals.

UK beat Miami 9-1 in six innings in the opening game, but dropped game two against Northwestern 10-8.

Kentucky’s season ends with a 31-22-1 overall record.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a press release, the companies have plans for a mixed-use development encompassing...
Plans announced to develop 18-acre site across from Rupp Arena
Rachel Denis Joseph, 45.
Kentucky woman accused of trying to drown kittens in bathtub
Greg Ross
Danville Schools superintendent resigning after one year on the job
According to police, the driver ran through a red light and hit two cars.
Toddler killed after car landed on top of her after crash, police say
The sign welcoming you to Wendt’s Wildlife Adventure in Nicholas County depicts a sloth hanging...
Off The Beaten Path: A Kentucky zoo and the family that runs it

Latest News

Preakness 148 Logo
Baffert’s National Treasure wins 148th Preakness Stakes
The Maysville, Kentucky native lives the Senior Night dream in earning critical save
Darren Williams Slams Door on No. 3 Florida in 6-4 Kentucky Victory
Varney played at Berea from 1958-1961, where he scored 1,741 career points
Varney’s No. 22 retired at Berea College for a second time
(AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
Ebbs’ towering bombs aid Kentucky in NCAA Regional opening win