ACLU of Kentucky moves to delay ban on gender affirming care for minors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The ACLU of Kentucky has filed a motion to delay the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors while their suit against the law plays out.

The ACLU of Kentucky, along with partner organization the National Center for Lesbian Rights and law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, filed a motion for preliminary injunctive relief from Section 4 of SB 150 on Monday.

Section 4 of SB 150 makes it illegal for healthcare providers to perform surgeries to change a minor’s sex and outlaws the use of puberty blockers and hormones.

SB 150 was vetoed by Governor Andy Beshear and later became law after a veto override by the Republican-controlled Kentucky legislature.

The controversial law also deals with parental notification and how schools deal with the use of pronouns and prevents school personnel or pupils from having to use pronouns that do not conform to a student’s biological sex.

Section 4 of the law is supposed to go into effect on June 29.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.