Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes Late This Week

By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The week is off and running with a bit of an early summer feel but a big change is on the way. This change means cooler winds blow before the week is over and that looks to carry us into Memorial Day weekend.

Temps today through Wednesday are in the low 80s for the most part. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. There’s a small chance for a shower or storm going up at some point by Wednesday.

As all of this is happening, we have a rather September look to the overall pattern. A huge cutoff low is spinning in the southeast with another trough digging into the Great Lakes and northeast. These two try to play a game of hook up.

The end result for us is much cooler air with only a small chance for a shower or storm into the holiday weekend.

Temps back here in Kentucky are well below normal from Thursday into the start of the weekend.

