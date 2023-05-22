Golden Alert issued for missing 84-year-old woman

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Georgetown woman.

Police say 84-year-old Betty Kestle was last seen Monday morning at her home on Independence Court.

We’re told she was last seen wearing a black jacket with a green shirt and blue pants. They say she is about 5′2″ and 140lbs.

Police say Kestle possibly has dementia and will appear confused if approached.

If you see her, call the Georgetown 911 Center at 505-863-7820.

