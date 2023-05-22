Golden Alert issued for missing 84-year-old woman

Police say 84-year-old Betty Kestle was last seen Monday morning at her home on Independence...
Police say 84-year-old Betty Kestle was last seen Monday morning at her home on Independence Court.(Georgetown Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Georgetown woman.

Police say 84-year-old Betty Kestle was last seen Monday morning at her home on Independence Court.

We’re told she was last seen wearing a black jacket with a green shirt and blue pants. They say she is about 5′2″ and 140lbs.

Police say Kestle possibly has dementia and will appear confused if approached.

If you see her, call the Georgetown 911 Center at 505-863-7820.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of I-75 South in Lexington are closed due to a serious crash.
I-75 back open in Lexington after deadly wrong-way crash
Police say inmate Norman K. Wolfe has been caught and arrested after escaping from a transport...
Inmate who escaped transport vehicle in Kentucky caught after two-day search
Officers were called out to Florence Avenue Sunday evening.
Man killed, juvenile hurt in Lexington shooting
Police Lights
Police investigating deadly UTV crash
The Nest’s 7th annual Family Fun Day
Family Fun Day held in Lexington

Latest News

I-75 back open in Lexington after deadly wrong-way crash
Man killed, juvenile hurt in Lexington shooting
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers stay away for most of the week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A pretty nice stretch of weather is coming together