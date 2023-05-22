Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A pretty nice stretch of weather is coming together

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This is about as nice of a forecast as we get around here.

The week starts off with mainly sunny skies, creating a pleasant and bright atmosphere. As we move through the week, temperatures will remain on the warmer side, with most areas experiencing temperatures in the upper 70s and low to mid-80s. It will be a comfortable and enjoyable week for outdoor activities.

On Tuesday, there is a possibility of a few showers developing, but most locations will remain dry. These showers will be scattered and isolated, resulting in only a few areas experiencing rainfall. It’s worth noting that Kentucky may have some counties that remain dry, while others experience rainfall. So, it’s possible that many people might not even be aware that it is raining somewhere else in the state.

As we head into Wednesday, the chance of showers continues, but the probability remains extremely small. While there might be a stray shower or two, the overall chance of rain is minimal, and the majority of areas will remain dry.

The rest of the week looks delightful, with warm temperatures persisting and clear skies dominating the forecast. This means you can expect more sunny and dry conditions throughout the remaining days of the week. It will be an ideal time to enjoy outdoor activities and soak up the sunshine.

Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, the forecast remains promising. The weather is expected to stay favorable, with no significant changes anticipated. The skies will likely remain clear, and temperatures will continue to be warm, providing an excellent opportunity to celebrate and enjoy outdoor festivities.

Take care of each other!

