Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

A press conference concerning the shooting of a Scott County Sheriff's deputy
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty Monday.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has identified that deputy as Deputy Caleb Conley.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Conley leaves behind a wife and small children. They say he had been with the sheriff’s office for four years and was in the Army for eight years before that.

We’re told Deputy Conley was shot during a traffic stop just before 5 p.m. Monday near the 127 mile marker on southbound I-75. Our Georgetown weather camera showed a lot of police activity at the southbound rest stop in the area.

Lexington police say they dispatched to the 2400 block of Georgetown Road around 6 p.m. They say when they arrived found a male victim suffering a gunshot wound. Officers say they learned that the suspect shot the victim and stole their vehicle.

They say they located the stolen vehicle on Whitney Avenue using information gathered from the Real Time Intelligence Center, Flock license plate reader system, and traffic cameras.

Lexington Police say the suspect was arrested a short time later at a residence on Charles Avenue.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story.

