Kurt Cobain’s smashed-up guitar sells for nearly $600,000

A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.
A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.(Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An electric guitar once owned by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has sold for almost $600,000.

The Hard Rock Café in New York City auctioned off the black, left-handed Fender Stratocaster over the weekend, along with other pieces of rock history.

Cobain had smashed up and signed the guitar.

The instrument has been reassembled but is not playable.

It sold for $595,000, almost 10 times its estimated value.

Nirvana’s popularity soared with their second album “Nevermind” released in 1991.

Cobain died by suicide at the peak of his fame in 1994. He was just 27 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of I-75 South in Lexington are closed due to a serious crash.
Driver in deadly I-75 wrong-way crash was likely having medical emergency, police say
Officers were called out to Florence Avenue Sunday evening.
Man dead, juvenile hurt after being shot in Lexington
Police say inmate Norman K. Wolfe has been caught and arrested after escaping from a transport...
Inmate who escaped transport vehicle in Kentucky caught after two-day search
Police Lights
Police investigating deadly UTV crash
John Welch will join the Kentucky men's basketball program as an assistant coach.
Kentucky Men’s Basketball adds new assistant coach

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023,...
Biden, McCarthy to hold pivotal meeting on debt ceiling as time to resolve standoff grows short
The crash happened just after 9 Sunday night near the Bryan Station Road overpass.
‘He missed us by an inch’: Woman recalls nearly being hit by wrong-way driver on I-75
William, a 12-year-old witness, captured photos of the Good Samaritan helping the ducklings...
Man struck, killed by car while helping ducks safely cross road
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right,...
Suspect ‘stands silent’ in slayings of 4 Idaho college students; judge enters not guilty pleas