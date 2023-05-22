Scott Co. deputy shot; authorities on the lookout for suspect vehicle, state rep. says

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County deputy was shot Monday afternoon.

According to State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson, a deputy suffered a gunshot wound and is being treated at UK Hospital.

There is a large police presence on southbound Interstate 75 near the 127 mile marker in Georgetown. Our Georgetown weather camera shows a lot of police activity at the southbound rest stop in the area.

Several law enforcement agencies have posted on social media that the Scott County Sheriff’s Office is in their thoughts and prayers.

We are working to get more details, and we’ll keep you updated.

