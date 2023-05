LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Northbound Interstate 75 is back open after a semi fire had the road shut down Monday afternoon.

It happened near the 119 mile marker, between the northern split and Iron Works Pike.

No one was hurt.

UPDATE: I-75N is back open at the northern split. Note that the right lane reportedly remains blocked at the 119 MM at the scene of the semi fire. https://t.co/SSfyYts0Vv — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) May 22, 2023

