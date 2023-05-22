Parts of I-75 South closed after serious crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A serious crash was reported just after 9 p.m. Sunday evening along I-75 South near mile marker 113.

Initial reports and witnesses indicate a northbound driver heading the wrong direction was involved in a crash.

I-75 is being shut-down at mile marker 113 while crews work to clear the scene. Traffic is being diverted in the area.

Major backups and delays are being reported.

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured or the extent of their injuries.

WKYT is still working to get more information from officials responding to the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.