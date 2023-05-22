Police respond to report of shots fired in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A heavy police presence was reported along Florence Avenue in Lexington around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Neighbors tell our reporter on the scene that they heard nine to ten shots being fired. Parts of the street were closed off with caution tape and police could be seen canvassing the neighborhood gathering evidence.

At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

WKYT is still working to gather more information from Lexington Police who responded to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Neighbors say they hired several shots fired Sunday evening. (WKYT)

