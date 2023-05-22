Woman accused of driving drunk, hitting police cruiser and narrowly missing deputy

By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky woman is facing charges following an incident early Sunday morning.

Just before 1:45 a.m., the Wayne County Dispatch received a call from the Mercedes Benz Motor Vehicle Company Dispatch Center saying their dispatchers had gotten a message about one of their vehicles showing the airbags had deployed and they were speaking to the driver through the voice command system.

During that conversation, the Mercedes dispatchers noticed the driver sounded drunk. We’re told the car was reported on East KY 90 near the Zula Bridge area when the incident happened.

Two Wayne County deputies responded to the area and found the car traveling east on the road with the emergency flashers on.

When they stopped the car in the American Woodmark area, one of the deputies started to approach when the driver, later identified as Brandy L. Shoemaker of Monticello, started backing up and almost hit the deputy in the process.

We are told Shoemaker continued backing up and hit the deputy’s cruiser.

The other deputy tried to conduct field sobriety tests before realizing the driver was under the influence and took her into custody.

Shoemaker was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and wanton endangerment of a police officer.

