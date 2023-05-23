Couple says man accused of killing Ky. deputy held them at gunpoint, stole their car

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Georgetown couple says they are grateful to be alive after they say they were carjacked at gunpoint at their home moments after a suspect had just allegedly shot and killed a Scott County sheriffs deputy a few miles away.

Gary and Rebecca McQuain say their strong sense of faith and prayers from their congregation helped keep them safe in an incident that left Deputy Caleb Conley dead and injured others in Lexington.

Rebecca McQuain says she had just gotten home from work minutes earlier when a man, later identified as Steven Sheangshang, approached her husband Gary in the garage, asking for a ride to a Lexington medical provider for his sick wife.

Gary says something didn’t feel right.

"I didn’t get to talk to her really because she was kind of in a fetal position in the car that they had," Gary said.

Gary says he went inside to tell his wife and offer up the man some money for gas. He says the man refused.

According to Gary, after trying a different neighbor and striking out, the suspect came back impatient and forced his way into their kitchen. This veteran says he found himself staring down the barrel of a gun.

"It looked like Dirty Harry’s pistol from all the Dirty Harry movies with Clint Eastwood," Gary said.

Gary says the man kept threatening him and making demands of Rebecca. Rebecca says she knew she could not resist and handed the keys to their only vehicle.

“Wondered if he actually left or not. I didn’t know, but I sure wasn’t going to open that door to find out, and we didn’t open the door or disarm the alarm until police got here,” Rebecca said.

The McQuains say after he left, they contacted police and noticed droplets of blood on their kitchen floor which they believe belonged to the suspect since neither one of them was physically harmed.

"The only reason she and I weren’t shot was because the lord was with us," Gary said. "I don’t know why he couldn’tdon’t have been with Caleb, and he probably was, but it was just a different situation.”

About ten minutes after police arrived, the couple says they were told their vehicle had been ditched in Fayette County.

The McQuains say Deputy Conley attends their church, and they are just heartbroken for his family.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.