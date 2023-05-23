FCPS approves budget with highest starting teacher salaries in Kentucky

School Budget(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County School Board approved its 2023-2024 spending plan Monday night.

The budget includes the highest starting teacher salaries in the state.

The more than $677 million budget proposal begins teacher salaries at above $50,000.

The new budget includes nearly $29 million for employee raises in addition to the new starting salaries.

It also includes funds to add more teachers and professionals to provide direct service to students, enhance early childhood education, and expand innovative programming and college and career exploration activities.

