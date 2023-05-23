Good Question: What’s the status of other line-of-duty death cases in Kentucky?

Deputy Caleb Conley
Deputy Caleb Conley(Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Victor Puente
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The death of Deputy Caleb Conley follows several recent line-of-duty deaths for law enforcement in Kentucky.

We wanted to see what are the statuses of those other cases.

Back in October, London police Officer Logan Medlock was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver. 36-year-old Casey Byrd was charged with murder. His case is still moving through the courts.

Last June, Prestonsburg police Captain Ralph Frasure, Officer Jacob Chaffins, Floyd County Deputy William Petry, and K-9 Drago were all killed in an ambush in Floyd County. The man charged with their deaths later committed suicide while waiting for his trial.

In May of last year, Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash was killed outside of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office by a man who police had been interviewing. That man was shot and killed by two deputies.

In 2018, Louisville Detective Deidre Mengedoht was hit and killed by a truck driver who was later found guilty of her murder and sentenced to 27 years in prison.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

