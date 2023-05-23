‘I ran out of gas’: Ky. man wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off while filling tank

Michael Schlemmer, from Corbin, got a lucky break during a stop for gas, winning $1 million...
Michael Schlemmer, from Corbin, got a lucky break during a stop for gas, winning $1 million from a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WAVE) - One Kentucky man got a lucky break during a stop for gas, winning $1 million from a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Michael Schlemmer, from Corbin, needed to fill up his gas tank when he made a stop at the Convenient Food Mart on U.S. Highway 25 West.

“I ran out of gas, and I coasted in there,” Schlemmer told lottery officials. “I had 40 bucks on me and bought $20 worth of gas and bought a ticket.”

Schlemmer bought one $20 “$1,000,000 Luck” scratch-off ticket and noticed he had a winner. He brought it back into the store to show the employees inside.

“The owners of the store were there, and they both started grinning,” he said.

Schlemmer’s ticket had the automatic symbol which won him the $1,000,000 top prize.

“Nothing went through my mind,” Schlemmer said. “I just got up and went back in the store and showed it to them [store clerks].  Until I get the check in my hand, I don’t believe it.”

Last Thursday, Schlemmer drove to lottery headquarters in Louisville and walked away with a check for $661,330 after taxes, choosing to take the game’s lump sum payment of $862,000 instead of annuity payments.

Schlemmer told officials he plans on buying a new car and placing the rest of his winnings in savings.

“I told the dealership I’m waiting for a big check to come in and then I hit that,” Schlemmer said.

Convenient Food Mart will receive $8,620 from the Kentucky Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder and assault.
Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy shot someone else, stole car, citation says
Parts of I-75 South in Lexington are closed due to a serious crash.
Driver in deadly I-75 wrong-way crash was likely having medical emergency, police say
Officers were called out to Florence Avenue Sunday evening.
Man dead, juvenile hurt after being shot in Lexington
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say

Latest News

A procession from Frankfort to Cynthiana was held Tuesday morning to honor the life of fallen...
Procession held to honor Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy shot someone else, stole car, citation says
Excavator allegedly stolen from Hazard and found in the Corbin area.
Corbin traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, stolen excavator
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast