Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Hints of Summer with a stray shower chance

A few showers will develop but most will be dry
A few showers will develop but most will be dry(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain chances over the next few days shouldn’t be a big deal.

Most areas will experience dry weather throughout the day today, although there is a slight chance of a few showers in some locations. The coverage of these showers will be minimal. Expect daytime temperatures to reach the 80s in areas not affected by the showers.

On Wednesday night and early Thursday, a cold front will move in. This front is expected to pass through mainly dry, resulting in only a brief cooldown by Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will drop from the low and mid-80s on Wednesday to the low 70s on Thursday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast becomes more challenging. There are indications that showers and storms will develop starting on Friday and persist through Monday. If these showers intensify, temperatures may struggle to rise above the 60s. However, currently, it is anticipated that the coverage of showers will allow some breaks, enabling temperatures to reach the 70s. There is still a lot to try to nail down with this one and I know how important this weekend is for you folks.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
Parts of I-75 South in Lexington are closed due to a serious crash.
Driver in deadly I-75 wrong-way crash was likely having medical emergency, police say
Officers were called out to Florence Avenue Sunday evening.
Man dead, juvenile hurt after being shot in Lexington
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say
gavel
ACLU of Kentucky moves to delay ban on gender affirming care for minors

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes Late This Week
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers stay away for most of the week
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A pretty nice stretch of weather is coming together
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes Late This Week
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Big Changes Late This Week