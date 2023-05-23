Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Hints of Summer with a stray shower chance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain chances over the next few days shouldn’t be a big deal.

Most areas will experience dry weather throughout the day today, although there is a slight chance of a few showers in some locations. The coverage of these showers will be minimal. Expect daytime temperatures to reach the 80s in areas not affected by the showers.

On Wednesday night and early Thursday, a cold front will move in. This front is expected to pass through mainly dry, resulting in only a brief cooldown by Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will drop from the low and mid-80s on Wednesday to the low 70s on Thursday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast becomes more challenging. There are indications that showers and storms will develop starting on Friday and persist through Monday. If these showers intensify, temperatures may struggle to rise above the 60s. However, currently, it is anticipated that the coverage of showers will allow some breaks, enabling temperatures to reach the 70s. There is still a lot to try to nail down with this one and I know how important this weekend is for you folks.

Take care of each other!

