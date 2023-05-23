Kentucky State Police announce investigation of Perry County murder

COMBS, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the name of a man reportedly killed in Perry County.

Kentucky State Police Post 13 is investigating a murder that reportedly occurred Sunday in the Combs community.

According to a release from KSP, troopers responded late Sunday night to a call of a dead person, who was later identified as Jason Combs, 42, of Jackson, found on Elm Shoal Branch in the Combs community.

Troopers arrived to find Danny Holland, 59, of Mansfield, Ohio, who told officials he had gotten into an argument with Combs that became physical.

Police say that Holland reportedly shot Combs during the argument.

Combs was taken to Hazard ARH and pronounced dead upon arrival.

Holland was treated for minor injuries at ARH and later charged with one count of murder.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.