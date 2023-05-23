Kentucky State Police announce investigation of Perry County murder

Danny Holland, of Ohio, charged with murder in Perry County
Danny Holland, of Ohio, charged with murder in Perry County(Kentucky River Regional Jail)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMBS, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know the name of a man reportedly killed in Perry County.

Kentucky State Police Post 13 is investigating a murder that reportedly occurred Sunday in the Combs community.

According to a release from KSP, troopers responded late Sunday night to a call of a dead person, who was later identified as Jason Combs, 42, of Jackson, found on Elm Shoal Branch in the Combs community.

Troopers arrived to find Danny Holland, 59, of Mansfield, Ohio, who told officials he had gotten into an argument with Combs that became physical.

Police say that Holland reportedly shot Combs during the argument.

Combs was taken to Hazard ARH and pronounced dead upon arrival.

Holland was treated for minor injuries at ARH and later charged with one count of murder.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder and assault.
Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy shot someone else, stole car, citation says
Parts of I-75 South in Lexington are closed due to a serious crash.
Driver in deadly I-75 wrong-way crash was likely having medical emergency, police say
Officers were called out to Florence Avenue Sunday evening.
Man dead, juvenile hurt after being shot in Lexington
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say

Latest News

Deputy Caleb Conley
Good Question: What’s the status of other line-of-duty death cases in Kentucky?
Michael Schlemmer, from Corbin, got a lucky break during a stop for gas, winning $1 million...
‘I ran out of gas’: Ky. man wins $1 million from lottery scratch-off while filling tank
A procession from Frankfort to Cynthiana was held Tuesday morning to honor the life of fallen...
Procession held to honor Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy shot someone else, stole car, citation says