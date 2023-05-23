Legendary UK athlete Cotton Nash has died

La. native starred in basketball and baseball for Wildcats
University of Kentucky great Charles Francis “Cotton” Nash has died. He was 80.
By Steve Moss
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nash was a two-sport star with the Wildcats from 1961-64. The Lake Charles, La. native finished his career at UK as the basketball program’s all-time leading scorer, with 1,770 points. Dan Issel would later eclipse Nash’s record.

Nash also was a baseball player with the Wildcats.

Nash was drafted in 1964 by the Los Angeles Lakers. He spent time with the San Francisco Warriors and the Kentucky Colonels.

Nash also played for the Chicago White Sox and the Minnesota Twins, one of the rare athletes who played both in the NBA and Major League Baseball.

The 6-foot-5 Nash was a forward for Adolph Rupp and was a three-time All-American with the Wildcats.

