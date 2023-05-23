Lexington police: One arrested after man shot, car stolen on Georgetown Rd.

Police scene on Georgetown Road.
Police scene on Georgetown Road.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say an individual has been arrested after shooting a man and stealing his car.

Lexington police say they dispatched to the 2400 block of Georgetown Road around 6 p.m. They say when they arrived found a male victim suffering a gunshot wound. Officers say they learned that the suspect shot the victim and stole their vehicle.

They say they located the stolen vehicle on Whitney Avenue using information gathered from the Real Time Intelligence Center, Flock license plate reader system, and traffic cameras.

Lexington Police say the suspect was arrested a short time later at a residence on Charles Avenue.

The investigation is being led by Kentucky State Police.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parts of I-75 South in Lexington are closed due to a serious crash.
Driver in deadly I-75 wrong-way crash was likely having medical emergency, police say
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
Officers were called out to Florence Avenue Sunday evening.
Man dead, juvenile hurt after being shot in Lexington
Part of I-75 in Lexington shut down due to semi fire
I-75 reopens after semi fire in Lexington
Shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Olive Street on...
‘This could be your family member’: Man killed while mowing lawn, police say

Latest News

School Budget
FCPS approves budget with highest starting teacher salaries in Kentucky
Police say it happened near the 127 mile marker.
Massive law enforcement response after Ky. deputy shot.
gavel
ACLU of Kentucky moves to delay ban on gender affirming care for minors
Excavator allegedly stolen from Hazard and found in the Corbin area.
Corbin traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, stolen excavator