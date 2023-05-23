Lexington police: One arrested after man shot, car stolen on Georgetown Rd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say an individual has been arrested after shooting a man and stealing his car.

Lexington police say they dispatched to the 2400 block of Georgetown Road around 6 p.m. They say when they arrived found a male victim suffering a gunshot wound. Officers say they learned that the suspect shot the victim and stole their vehicle.

They say they located the stolen vehicle on Whitney Avenue using information gathered from the Real Time Intelligence Center, Flock license plate reader system, and traffic cameras.

Lexington Police say the suspect was arrested a short time later at a residence on Charles Avenue.

The investigation is being led by Kentucky State Police.

This is a developing story.

