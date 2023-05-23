Non-stop flight to Denver coming to Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - United Airlines is adding a new non-stop flight from Lexington to Denver.

Flights from Blue Grass Airport to the mile-high city will begin on September 29.

United says flights will be offered daily and tickets are now available.

Blue Grass Airport CEO Eric Frankl says the non-stop route will also open up connections to the West.

