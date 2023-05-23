Non-stop flight to Denver coming to Blue Grass Airport
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - United Airlines is adding a new non-stop flight from Lexington to Denver.
Flights from Blue Grass Airport to the mile-high city will begin on September 29.
United says flights will be offered daily and tickets are now available.
Blue Grass Airport CEO Eric Frankl says the non-stop route will also open up connections to the West.
