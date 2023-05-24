12 Ky. counties randomly selected for post-primary election inquiries

Kentucky’s Attorney General’s Office has announced the twelve randomly selected counties that...
Kentucky’s Attorney General’s Office has announced the twelve randomly selected counties that will have an inquiry of election results from the 2023 Primary.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Attorney General’s Office has announced the randomly selected counties that will have an inquiry of election results from the 2023 Primary.

The counties are Boyd, Boyle, Bracken, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Harrison, Hopkins, Madison, Nelson, Owsley, and Trigg Counties.

“This process helps ensure election integrity and transparency in the Commonwealth,” said Assistant Deputy Attorney General Amy Burke, in a news release. “Our Department of Criminal Investigations (DCI) conducts these important inquiries, and we have tremendous confidence in our team and their work.”

The inquiry is part of state law which requires the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to administer post-election inquiries in no fewer than twelve counties.

The Attorney General’s office will present its findings to grand juries and chief circuit judges in each selected county.

State law prohibits counties from being the subject of two consecutive inquiries. Counties that were ineligible for that latest drawing include Anderson, Breathitt, Christian, Daviess, Jefferson, LaRue, Laurel, Oldham, Owen, Rowan, Shelby, and Webster Counties. The post-election inquiries previously conducted in these counties revealed no criminal conduct.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder and assault.
Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy shot someone else, stole car, citation says
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
UK basketball legend Cotton Nash dies at the age of 80
Legendary UK athlete Cotton Nash has died
Police scene on Georgetown Road.
Lexington police: One arrested after man shot, car stolen on Georgetown Rd.
Gary and Rebecca McQuain say their strong sense of faith and prayers from their congregation...
Couple says man accused of killing Ky. deputy held them at gunpoint, stole their car

Latest News

Stewart Watson, 19, is charged with murder and robbery in the shooting death of Michael Stinnett.
Case against Lexington murder suspect heading to grand jury
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A front will knock temperatures down
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A quick temperature drop before a wet holiday weekend
Andrew Zaheri
Lawsuit accuses Rowan Co. School board, superintendent, principal, of failing to investigate sexual abuse claims