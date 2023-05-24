Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cooler Winds Before Weekend Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another really nice and warm day across the Commonwealth but changes are about to blow in. Temps come down for Thursday as we focus on the forecast for the big holiday weekend ahead of us.

Temps out there today reach 80-85 degrees for most of the state. Winds will gust up ahead of a cold front dropping in from the north and northeast.

Temps for Thursday are down into the upper 60s and low 70s for many with a partly sunny sky.

The big upper low spinning across the southeast will slowly meander its way to the north and northwest in the coming days. Figuring our the exact movement of this thing is a work in progress as these systems have a mind of their own.

Odds favor a shower or storm getting into central and eastern Kentucky at some point on Saturday. The best chance looks to be late Saturday into Sunday with a lingering shower or storm for Memorial Day.

Temps across the area will be held cooler than normal during this time.

