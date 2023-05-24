Circle K offers special 40-cent discount for fuel on Thursday

Circle K is providing a great discount for customers fueling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
Circle K is providing a great discount for customers fueling up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Circle K is running a promotion offering 40 cents off per gallon as part of Circle K Fuel Day.

On May 25, drivers will be able to take advantage of the discount at Circle K stores between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

It’s the second year the company has offered the Fuel Day discount, allowing customers to fuel up ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

“After an overwhelming response from customers, we are thrilled to bring back Circle K Fuel Day in a bigger way,” Louise Warner, Sr. Vice President, Global Fuels, for Circle K said in a release. “With summer right around the corner, we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by providing them an opportunity to fuel their adventures and enjoy some great savings.”

Several Circle K locations will also be handing out a limited number of fuel discount cards that will give drivers 10 cents off per gallon throughout the summer.

To find a Circle K near you participating in Circle K Fuel Day, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Sheangshang, the man accused of shooting and killing a Scott County sheriff’s deputy and...
Man accused of killing Ky. deputy appears in court
Driving around, you have most likely noticed some bushes that would normally be sprouting back...
Good Question: Why are there so many dead bushes?
Andrew Zaheri
Lawsuit accuses Rowan Co. School board, superintendent, principal, of failing to investigate sexual abuse claims
Stewart Watson, 19, is charged with murder and robbery in the shooting death of Michael Stinnett.
Case against Lexington murder suspect heading to grand jury
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

FILE - Preschool children visit the site where George Floyd was murdered by then Minneapolis...
George Floyd death anniversary: Reckoning with police violence in limbo
FILE - Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson answers students' questions during a news...
Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before launching paying customers to space
FILE - This undated, colorized electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National...
US study finds 1 in 10 get long COVID after omicron, starts identifying key symptoms
FILE - This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, left, as he...
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy discusses the continuing impasse over raising the debt ceiling on...
McCarthy’s Republicans push debt ceiling talks to brink, lawmakers leaving town for weekend