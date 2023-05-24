Fusaichi Pegasus, 2000 Kentucky Derby winner, has died

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -2000 Kentucky Derby winner Fusaichi Pegasus has died.

The son of Mr. Prospector was euthanized at Ashford Stud on May 23 because of reported infirmities due to old age. Fusaichi Pegasus was 26.

Fusao Sekiguchi purchased Fusaichi Pegasus for $4 million at the Keeneland yearling sales. It still is the highest price paid at auction for a Kentucky Derby winner.

Fusaichi Pegasus finished second in the Preakness Stakes in 2000.

