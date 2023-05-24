Good Question: Why are there so many dead bushes?

Driving around, you have most likely noticed some bushes that would normally be sprouting back...
Driving around, you have most likely noticed some bushes that would normally be sprouting back to life are still brown. One viewer wanted to know why.(KAIT)
By Victor Puente
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Driving around, you have most likely noticed some bushes that would normally be sprouting back to life are still brown. One viewer wanted to know why.

For today’s Good Question, Lynn says, “I have noticed a whole lot of shrubs around town are dead. One yard will have healthy shrubs, and the next house has all dead shrubs. What has caused all these bushes to die?”

Lynn, the short answer is - the cold.

There was some severe cold last Christmas, and we answered a question then about damage to landscaping.

At the time, Professor Richard Durham with UK’s horticultural program said some plants that looked dead might come back to life in the spring. So, he said it would be best to wait before removing them. Well, the wait is over.

Yesterday, he told us the dead shrubs that are evident in landscapes are most likely from the severe freeze around Christmas. And, while some shrubs have recovered well, others like boxwoods, laurels, and some hollies, have not.

At this point, if no new growth is occurring on shrubs, they are likely dead and will need to be replaced.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder and assault.
Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy shot someone else, stole car, citation says
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
UK basketball legend Cotton Nash dies at the age of 80
Legendary UK athlete Cotton Nash has died
Gary and Rebecca McQuain say their strong sense of faith and prayers from their congregation...
Couple says man accused of killing Ky. deputy held them at gunpoint, stole their car
Police scene on Georgetown Road.
Lexington police: One arrested after man shot, car stolen on Georgetown Rd.

Latest News

Stewart Watson, 19, is charged with murder and robbery in the shooting death of Michael Stinnett.
Case against Lexington murder suspect heading to grand jury
Kentucky’s Attorney General’s Office has announced the twelve randomly selected counties that...
12 Ky. counties randomly selected for post-primary election inquiries
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A front will knock temperatures down
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A quick temperature drop before a wet holiday weekend