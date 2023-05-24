Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A quick temperature drop before a wet holiday weekend

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will cruise to some higher levels today but a drop is coming.

Today, the weather is expected to be nice and dry for the most part, with a chance of reaching the mid-80s in temperature. However, a cold front is anticipated to move in tonight, which could trigger a few showers. It’s important to note that most areas are likely to remain dry, with only a few locations experiencing rainfall.

Following the passage of the cold front, temperatures will drop on Thursday, with highs falling into the 70s. In fact, some areas might even see highs in the low 70s.

Looking ahead to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, it appears that the weather will be wet. However, it is not expected to be a complete washout. There will be periods of dry weather during the weekend, providing some opportunities for outdoor activities. Nevertheless, there is a concern about the possibility of a system slowing down and bringing substantial rainfall. This is a delicate situation, and it remains uncertain whether the system will have a significant impact.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder and assault.
Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy shot someone else, stole car, citation says
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
UK basketball legend Cotton Nash dies at the age of 80
Legendary UK athlete Cotton Nash has died
Police scene on Georgetown Road.
Lexington police: One arrested after man shot, car stolen on Georgetown Rd.
Gary and Rebecca McQuain say their strong sense of faith and prayers from their congregation...
Couple says man accused of killing Ky. deputy held them at gunpoint, stole their car

Latest News

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Cooler Changes Ahead
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A few showers will develop but most will be dry
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Hints of Summer with a stray shower chance