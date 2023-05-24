Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A quick temperature drop before a wet holiday weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will cruise to some higher levels today but a drop is coming.

Today, the weather is expected to be nice and dry for the most part, with a chance of reaching the mid-80s in temperature. However, a cold front is anticipated to move in tonight, which could trigger a few showers. It’s important to note that most areas are likely to remain dry, with only a few locations experiencing rainfall.

Following the passage of the cold front, temperatures will drop on Thursday, with highs falling into the 70s. In fact, some areas might even see highs in the low 70s.

Looking ahead to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, it appears that the weather will be wet. However, it is not expected to be a complete washout. There will be periods of dry weather during the weekend, providing some opportunities for outdoor activities. Nevertheless, there is a concern about the possibility of a system slowing down and bringing substantial rainfall. This is a delicate situation, and it remains uncertain whether the system will have a significant impact.

