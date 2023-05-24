Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame announces Class of 2023 Inductees

The Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will induct five new members.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame has announced its class of 2023 inductees.

The announcement was made at a press briefing on Wednesday at Freedom Hall by the Louisville Sports Commission, owners and operators of the KSHOF.

  • Multi-time award-winning sports reporter and columnist at the Courier-Journal and WDRB, Rick Bozick
  • Trailblazing administrator at UK and the KHSAA,coach and innovator for women’s and girls’ sports in Kentucky, Brigid DeVries
  • Longtime radio voice of UK basketball and football and multiple-time Eclipse Awards winner, Tom Leach
  • SEC’s all-time leading three-point shooter, Chris Lofton
  • All-American at Michigan, no. 1 draft pick and three-time Super Bowl winner at offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, William “Bubba” Paris

The inductees were chosen by a selection committee comprising 16 sports media professionals throughout the Commonwealth.

