Lexington VFW working to help Dep. Conley’s family

The commonwealth has been mourning the loss of Deputy Caleb Conley, who was killed in the line of duty on Monday.
By Lucy Bryson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The commonwealth has been mourning the loss of Deputy Caleb Conley, who was killed in the line of duty on Monday.

Memorial services have been held in his honor over the past few days, and many groups in the community are looking for ways to help.

Lexington’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post has plans to support the Conley family. Conley served in the army for eight years before becoming at a deputy with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputy Conley was a soldier and, so, there’s almost like this initial bond between us because we have this commonality. Many of us go back to do community service,” said Nicole Horseman with Lexington VFW Post 680.

Lexington VFW officials say they have plans to honor the deputy soon.

Conley left behind a wife and small children, and Horseman says whatever their contribution may be, it will go towards benefitting the family he left behind.

“I personally hope that Mrs. Conley and their children will always know that they will have a home with us,” said Horseman. “They will have a place that they will be loved. There are people that care and will look out for them.”

The VFW says specific plans are not set yet, and that’s intentional, so they can give his family space during this trying time.

”We kinda want to get a little bit more information before we decide exactly what kind of fundraising activity we want to do for the family,” said Horseman.

For members of the community also looking to find a way to support, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says a fund has been set up in Dep. Conley’s memory and donations can be made at any Whitaker Bank to “The Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund.” A GoFundMe for the memorial fund has also been created.

