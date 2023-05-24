New memorial honoring Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 unveiled in Frankfort

COVID-19 took the lives of more than 18,000 Kentuckians. Now a permanent memorial to those who...
COVID-19 took the lives of more than 18,000 Kentuckians. Now a permanent memorial to those who died during the pandemic is on full display in the Capitol Monument Park in Frankfort(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 took the lives of more than 18,000 Kentuckians. Now a permanent memorial to those who died during the pandemic is on full display in the Capitol Monument Park in Frankfort

PREVIOUS: New Ky. COVID-19 Memorial Art nearing completion

The memorial, titled “United We Stand Divided We Fall,” was designed and sculpted by Kentuckian Amanda Matthews and her husband Brad Connell with Prometheus Art.

The spheres that surround the artwork represent the commonality of the people of Kentucky.

Matthews decided to strip any identifiers from the human characters in the piece. They say not having a specific person gave Matthews the freedom and emotion of capturing everybody who died from COVID-19.

The monument honors all of those we lost, but it also honors everyone else who went through this and who helped keep our communities together help bind us as one big family.

There are green lights at the base of the sculpture. If you remember, a lot of us were displaying green lights during the pandemic for victims of COVID-19.

The artwork took about 12 months to complete. With a Budget of $500,000 from private funds. No state dollars were involved

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder and assault.
Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy shot someone else, stole car, citation says
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
UK basketball legend Cotton Nash dies at the age of 80
Legendary UK athlete Cotton Nash has died
Gary and Rebecca McQuain say their strong sense of faith and prayers from their congregation...
Couple says man accused of killing Ky. deputy held them at gunpoint, stole their car
Police scene on Georgetown Road.
Lexington police: One arrested after man shot, car stolen on Georgetown Rd.

Latest News

Deputy Caleb Conley
‘We’re all just kind of at a loss’: Police academy classmate remembers deputy killed in line-of-duty
Kentucky State Representative Josh Calloway.
Anti-trans comments by state legislator spark criticism
From Friday to Monday, there will be many boats on Lake Cumberland. People will be traversing...
Park rangers urge boating safety heading into Memorial Day weekend
The commonwealth has been mourning the loss of Deputy Caleb Conley, who was killed in the line...
Lexington VFW working to help Dep. Conley’s family