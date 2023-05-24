Retired veteran works to clean off graves of fallen soldiers, needs more help

Bobby Brown
Bobby Brown(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A retired Army veteran has taken it upon himself to clean cemeteries in Perry County.

Bobby Brown was already working on another project for veterans when he noticed several grave sites were in bad condition while collecting data.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

“You cannot even read the veteran’s marker. It is covered in grass or dirt, in a couple of cases here, I have already found some broken down and laying on their side,” he said.

Brown said that this is not fair to the soldiers who lost their lives.

“It is atrocious, I really do not have a word for it, there is no... There are soldiers here that were heroes and we do not care about them, evidently,” he explained.

Koky Randolph said he has more than a dozen family members that are buried at Riverside Cemetery and that people need to pay their respects.

“You have got to respect your elders and all of the veterans because we would not be here in a free country, if it was not for them,” he said.

Brown said more people need to help before it is too late.

“It is going to be lost. From what I am seeing, what is it going to be like when my generation is gone... That is not going to be very long,” he said.

He said that by cleaning up around various cemeteries, soldiers will be respected.

Brown is calling on the public to help him clean up cemeteries ahead of Memorial Day. He can be reached at (859) 585-8648.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheangshang is facing a list of charges, including murder and assault.
Man accused of killing Scott Co. deputy shot someone else, stole car, citation says
Deputy Caleb Conley
Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty
UK basketball legend Cotton Nash dies at the age of 80
Legendary UK athlete Cotton Nash has died
Gary and Rebecca McQuain say their strong sense of faith and prayers from their congregation...
Couple says man accused of killing Ky. deputy held them at gunpoint, stole their car
Police scene on Georgetown Road.
Lexington police: One arrested after man shot, car stolen on Georgetown Rd.

Latest News

Deputy Caleb Conley
‘We’re all just kind of at a loss’: Police academy classmate remembers deputy killed in line-of-duty
COVID-19 took the lives of more than 18,000 Kentuckians. Now a permanent memorial to those who...
New memorial honoring Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 unveiled in Frankfort
Kentucky State Representative Josh Calloway.
Anti-trans comments by state legislator spark criticism
From Friday to Monday, there will be many boats on Lake Cumberland. People will be traversing...
Park rangers urge boating safety heading into Memorial Day weekend