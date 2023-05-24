Vigil held for high school student hurt in wrong-way crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Clark County is rooting for a student seriously hurt in a crash.

Herman Jacob Smith was in a car hit by a wrong-way driver on I-75 Sunday night just days before graduation.

Tuesday morning, students gathered outside George Rogers Clark High School for a vigil.

Police told us after the crash, a victim transported from the scene had non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith’s family says he is in critical condition.

Smith’s friends have created a GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses.

