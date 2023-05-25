1 dead in Lexington house fire; victim identified

Coroner at scene of Lexington house fire
Coroner at scene of Lexington house fire(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A person died in a Lexington house fire.

The Lexington Fire Department says they were called out to the 1000 block of Gainesway Drive around 6 a.m. after passersby tipped them off to a house fire.

Next-door neighbor Gerald Gevedon said those passersby tried to help a man who was inside.

“People had stopped and were trying to raise him, beat on the door, yelling, whatnot. They were loud enough; it woke us up,” said Gevedon.

Fire officials say the victim’s body was found as firefighters worked to put the flames out. 63-year-old Darrell Gross was pronounced dead by the Fayette County Coroner on the scene at 6:50 AM.

Neighbors in the area tell us this is a sad loss for their community, as the family who owned the home where the fire happened has lived there as long as the neighborhood has been around.

Crews say the fire started in the basement, but they are still working to learn the cause of it.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.

